WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6227 or email dlyall@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 24, 3-4 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1355.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, June 25, 6-8 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1380.

BVU BOARD: Date tentative, call ahead for confirmation. Bristol, Va. Friday, June 26, 12-2 p.m., Board Room, BVU Administrative Building, 15022 Lee Highway. Call 276-669-4112.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 1, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municpal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.

