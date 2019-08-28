Total pass rates for Washington County schools in 2018-2019. Second percentages show the difference from 2017-2018 scores.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
1. Watauga Elementary
Reading 94% (+2%)
History 95% (-3%)
Math 98% (+7%)
Science 94% (+7%)
2. Greendale Elementary
Reading 90% (-3%)
History 100% (+2%)
Math 97% (+4%)
Science 90% (-5%)
3. High Point Elementary
Reading 92% (0%)
History 94% (0%)
Math 95% (+5%)
Science 92% (-2%)
4. Rhea Valley Elementary
Reading 83% (-2%)
History 95% (+3%)
Math 90% (+6%)
Science 86% (-1%)
5. Abingdon Elementary
Reading 92% (+4%)
History 89% (-2%)
Math 90% (+9%)
Science 82% (+4%)
6. Valley Institute Elementary
Reading 79% (-2%)
History 89% (+1%)
Math 88% (+9%)
Science 90% (+2%)
7. Meadowview Elementary
Reading 83% (+1%)
History 81% (-2%)
Math 89% (+1%)
Science 85% (-8%)
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
1. Damascus Middle
Reading 87% (+3%)
Writing 63% (-15%)
History 88% (+1%)
Math 91% (+4%)
Science 91% (+10%)
2. E.B. Stanley Middle
Reading 84% (-1%)
Writing 80% (+5%)
History 82% (+3%)
Math 90% (+5%)
Science 80% (+3%)
3. Glade Spring Middle
Reading 81% (-2%)
Writing 65% (-9%)
History 78% (-4%)
Math 95% (+6%)
Science 76% (-9%)
4. Wallace Middle
Reading 84% (0%)
Writing 65% (-6%)
History 83% (0%)
Math 90% (+6%)
Science 73% (-6%)
HIGH SCHOOLS
1. Patrick Henry High
Reading 92% (+4%)
History 68% (-14%)
Math 88% (+2%)
Science 95% (+1%)
2. John S. Battle High
Reading 92% (+3%)
History 71% (-20%)
Math 82% (-4%)
Science 89% (-3%)
3. Abingdon High
Reading 86% (-3%)
Writing 99% (+12%)
History 51% (-32%)
Math 88% (+3%)
Science 85% (-2%)
4. Holston High
Reading 80% (-7%)
History 45% (-45%)
Math 97% (+7%)
Science 91% (+3%)
SOURCE: VA Dept. of Education
