HOLSTON MOUNTAIN ARTISANS: Abingdon, Virginia. 214 Park St. Harvest Festival, Saturday, Oct. 5. 10 am-4 pm. Bring your apples to press for cider, help stir apple butter, enjoy crafts, music and food. All are welcome! Free admission. 276-628-7721.
PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969: Abingdon, Va. Oct. 5: “Save the Date” for 50th Reunion at Food City Headquarters 276-492-3091.
COOKBOOK FUNDRAISER: Meadowview Civic Club will be selling cookbooks until gone. Order as many as needed. Cost $15 per cookbook plus $5 for postage per order. Send check or money order to 873 Edgemont N. St., Abingdon, VA 24210 or 276-628-6310.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va. 300 Senior Drive. Every Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fundraiser Hot Dog Sale benefits Meals on Wheels 276-628-3911.
MEDICARE INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS: Medicare 101 Seminar on Oct. 2 at the Abingdon United Meth-odist Church (101 East Main St. Abingdon) at 6:15 p.m. Medicare Q&As (walk in at any time): Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Washington County Public Library (205 Oak Hill St. NE, Abingdon); Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Harry L Coomes Center (300 Stanley St. Abingdon); Oct. 21, noon to 6 p.m., at Washington County Public Library; Dec. 4, noon to 6 p.m., at Washington County Public Library.
GREEN COVE STATION VISITOR CENTER: Damascus, Va., Green Cove Station Visitor Center on the Virginia Creeper Trail is seeking artists and photographers to exhibit their works for public viewing starting in April. A Southwest Virginia theme is preferred. Bluegrass or mountain music bands are also being sought for volunteer performances. 800-628-7202 or email dbthompson@fs.fed.us.
THE GALLERY @ BARR PHOTOGRAPHICS: Abingdon, Va., 152 E. Main St. Call for artists. Dean at the Gallery, the gallery@barrphotographics.com or 276-628-1486.
WILLIAM KING MUSEUM OF ART: Abingdon, Va., William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive. Exhibits: Now through Jan. 26, 2020: “In Conversation: Inspired Furniture Then and Now." Now through Oct. 13: “Now Playing: New Forms in Contemporary Glass.” The Museum is free and open to the public. www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.