INTERSTATE 81 – VEGETATION CONTROL: Be alert to daytime vegetation control activities along Interstate 81 north and southbound between Bristol and Emory.
ROUTE 670 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: The Route 670 (Green Spring Church Road) bridge in Washington County is closed for replacement. Route 658 (Lombardy Road) will serve as the detour route during construction. The bridge is located just east of Route 75. (Completion: Fall 2019)
ROUTE 676 – AZURE LANE: Be alert to flaggers during daylight hours on Route 676 (Azure Lane) in Washington County due to improvements to a portion of the route. (Completion: September 2019)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19 BRIDGE WORK: Bridge work on Interstate 81 at Exit 19 in the Abingdon area of Washington County will require nightly lane closures on I-81 and Route 11 below the interstate. Use caution in this area, and pay close attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: Early March 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek. The closure is due to the deteriorating condition of the bridge beams. VDOT is finalizing the design of a new Route 1203 bridge, and right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin in May. The project will be advertised for bids in October 2020. The bridge is located between South Beaver Dam Avenue and South Shady Avenue in Damascus. The detour length during the closure is a half-mile.
