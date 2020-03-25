ABINGDON TOURISM OFFICES: Abingdon’s tourism offices (335 Cummings St.) will be closed but will continue to serve visitors by phone and email only. Call 276-676-2282 or email acvb@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON MUSTER GROUNDS: Abingdon Muster Grounds (1870 Muster Place) is closed to the public. Call 276-525-1050.
ABINGDON RECREATION: Reservations of outdoor pavilions owned by Abingdon will be discontinued, but “open-air” parks will remain open under normal operating circumstances. Citizens should still abide by CDC social distancing guidelines.
COOMES RECREATION CENTER: The Coomes Recreation Center (300 Stanley St., Abingdon) will be closed until Saturday, March 28. Visit www.coomescenter.com for more schedule updates.
WASHINGTON COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES: The County Government Center was closed from March 18-25. Further closures will be reevaluated on a weekly basis. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BUILDING AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES: The department will continue to provide all services during closure. Applications for permits will be accepted at a dropbox on the County Government Center’s second floor or online at www.washcovacom/building-development. Responses will be provided via email or phone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: All business, retention and expansion visits with county business will be postponed until May. For corporate needs, contact County Administrator or Director of Department of Economic Development.
Please check abingdon-va.gov, washcova.com, or other town websites and phone numbers to confirm closing times.
