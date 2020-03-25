The United Way of Bristol TN-VA announced Monday that it has established a Community COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will include donations from the community and used to assist those experiencing detrimental economic effects from the virus.
The agency is forming an advisory committee to review the funding requests and make the decisions about how to allocate the funds to community organizations that will meet the needs of the children, families and individuals affected, according to a news release. The effort will focus a response on the most vulnerable populations; including children, families, the elderly and those who qualify as income-constrained.
The United Way’s Board of Directors voted Monday to start the fund with $20,000 to assist with relief efforts.
If you would like to make a gift to the fund, you may do so online at the COVID-19 Relief Fund page or mail a check to P.O. Box 696, Bristol, TN 37621.All donations will be used for relief efforts.
