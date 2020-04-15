WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE SCHEDULE CHANGES: Abingdon, Va. Commissioner of the Revenue, 1 Government Center, Suite C. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s office will not be admitting taxpayers into the office at this time. For further assistance, please call during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 276-676-6270 or visit www.washcova.com/commissioner-of-the-revenue. State income tax returns may be submitted using the secure dropbox located out front at the Government Center Building. Personal property declarations may be submitted using the same dropbox, by emailing commissioner@washcova.com or by faxing 276-676-6530 or by mailing to Commissioner of the Revenue, 1 Government Center, Suite C, Abingdon, VA 24210.
ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION VACANCY: The Abingdon Planning Commission is seeking a member to fill an expected vacancy. The committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 pm in the Arthur Campbell Room at the Town Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Interested persons may be subject to completion of a statement of economic interest form and may not miss more than three meetings during a 12-month period of service. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Council will consider the applications at the April 20 Council meeting.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION/REGULAR MEETING: Abingdon, Va. Monday, April 20, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 133 W. Main St. The meeting is open to the public, but the council strongly urges the public to view the meeting via livestream on the Abingdon TV YouTube page. Email kkinsgley@abingdon-va.gov or call 276-492-2149.
