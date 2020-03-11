WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 3-6 p.m., Meeting Room #2, 1 Government Center Place, Suite D. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 3:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main Street. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ADVOCACY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, March 12, 1-2 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 207-525-1300 or email amays@washcova.com.
BOARD OF BUILDING CODE APPEALS COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, March 12, 4:30 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Call 276-628-6611 or email rstatzer@abingdon-va.gov.
VIRGINIA TOURISM CORPORATION: Abingdon, Va. Friday, March 13, 9 a.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Three or more members of the Abingdon Town Council may attend. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, March 16, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Email kworley@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 18, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
