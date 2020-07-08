Abingdon Town Council is currently accepting letters of interest for an interim vacancy. All candidates for the position must be Abingdon residents and registered voters in Virginia. Selected candidate(s) will be interviewed by a council committee, with a recommended candidate voted on by the majority of the remaining members of the council at the Aug. 3 meeting. A special election will be held in May 2021 for persons interested in completing the remainder of the unexpired term, and said candidate, if elected, will serve from May 2021 through June 30, 2022. The successful interim council member must be willing to submit an annual statement of economic interest, take an oath of office before a proper court official and attend a training and orientation program for new council members, which is administered by the Virginia Municipal League. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest in a sealed envelope to Kim Kingsley, Town Clerk, Town of Abingdon, Virginia, P.O. Box 789, Abingdon, Virginia 24212, or it may be hand-delivered to the third floor of the Town Hall at 133 W. Main St., Abingdon. Letters of interest will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 10. Please note that the council reserves the right to select an individual or person from among all registered voters within the town and, as such, is not bound to choose from among only those who submitted formal letters of interest for the interim position.
Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator is seeking a member to fill an expired term. Interested persons may be subject to completion of a statement of economic interest form and may not miss more than three meetings during a 12-month period of service. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Council will consider the applications at their regular August 2020 Council meeting.
Historic Preservation Review Board is seeking a member to fill an expired term. It is preferred that the applicant be a resident, a qualified voter and demonstrate an interest, competence or knowledge in historic preservation. The board meets the first Wednesday each month at 5:15 p.m. in the Arthur Campbell Room at the Town Municipal Building at 133 W. Main St. Interested persons are required to attend at least one informational or education meeting per year, approved by the state department of historic resources as pertaining to the work and function of the board. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Council will consider the applications at their regular August 2020 meeting.
