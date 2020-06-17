WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, June 22, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Govenment Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, June 23, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6227 or email dlyall@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 24, 3-4 p.m., Board / Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1355.
