WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
COLLEGES
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Johnson (doubleheader), 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry vs. Hollins or Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry in semifinals (if win on Thursday)
BASEBALL
» Fredonia at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon
SOFTBALL
» Meredith at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
» Emory & Henry in ODAC Championship, at Salem, Va.
MEN’S TENNIS
» Spartanburg Methodist at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
» Spartanburg Methodist at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry in finals (if win on Saturday)
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
» Emory & Henry in ODAC Championship, at Salem, Va.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
COLLEGES
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Maryville, 3 p.m.
TO BE DETERMINED
HIGH SCHOOLS
Washington County teams opened regional play on Tuesday.
REGION 3D
» Abingdon boys and girls
REGION 1D
» Patrick Henry boys and girls / Holston boys and girls
