WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Johnson (doubleheader), 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry vs. Hollins or Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry in semifinals (if win on Thursday)

BASEBALL

» Fredonia at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon

SOFTBALL

» Meredith at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

» Emory & Henry in ODAC Championship, at Salem, Va.

MEN’S TENNIS

» Spartanburg Methodist at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

» Spartanburg Methodist at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» ODAC Tournament, at Salem Civic Center, Emory & Henry in finals (if win on Saturday)

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

» Emory & Henry in ODAC Championship, at Salem, Va.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Maryville, 3 p.m.

TO BE DETERMINED

HIGH SCHOOLS

Washington County teams opened regional play on Tuesday.

REGION 3D

» Abingdon boys and girls

REGION 1D

» Patrick Henry boys and girls / Holston boys and girls

