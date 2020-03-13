Monday, March 9, marked the end of one era and the beginning of another in the story of local emergency medical services.
At 7 a.m., the Wytheville Fire Department officially merged with the Wythe County Rescue Squad, taking over operations for the squad’s coverage area.
The Wytheville Fire Department, which began operating more than 170 years ago, has assumed the role of Emergency Medical Services provider for the town and portions of the county. The Wythe County Rescue Squad ceased operations after 72 years of service.
Now called Wytheville Fire & Rescue, the two longtime organizations have joined forces to provide the best possible emergency services to the residents of Wytheville and Wythe County, officials said.
Sunday afternoon, before the final WCRS shift began at 7 p.m., members of the squad gathered at the station to chat and reminisce about their time on the squad.
The final 12-hour WCRS shift was manned by lifetime volunteer squad members Bryan Bard and Jamie Reynolds, along with paid intermediate EMT Ashleigh Poole.
“Me and Jamie, we wanted to be there for the last night,” Bard said.
Both men joined the squad as junior members when they were 15 years old. Bard ran with the squad for nearly 30 years; he went inactive about seven years ago. Reynolds went inactive about five years ago.
“I kept looking at the clock all night Sunday,” Reynolds said. “A call came in a 5 a.m., and I knew that was it. We helped a person with seizures but did not transport to the hospital.”
Reynolds said that when he was young he used to wonder about what all happened at the rescue squad building. So when he found out about the junior squad, he jumped at the chance to join.
Both he and Bryan graduated from George Wythe High School as EMTs.
“It’s just always been an interest of mine,” said Bard, now a Wytheville police officer. “I remember in high school I saw the rescue squad at football games. I thought it was a paid job. Then I got to talking with them and found out it was a volunteer organization and had a junior squad for 15- to 21-year-olds. I went to a meeting in September 1985 and just enjoyed the training and helping people.”
Bard said he hated to see the squad struggle with financial issues and dwindling volunteers. People just don’t volunteer like they used to, he said.
“But times have changed and so have the training requirements. The sheer call volume that you answer now is a lot and employers can’t let employees leave work to answer calls like they used to. It’s happening with rescue squads, volunteer fire departments. Any volunteer organization is affected by today’s society. We are just so busy anymore.
“It’s good that there are more requirements, but it’s turned it into a profession,” Bard said. “You just can’t volunteer that many man hours and have a family life.”
Asked what they will remember most about their time volunteering for the rescue squad, the answer is most always the same: the Blizzard of ’93 when more than 20 inches of snow blanketed the area.
Reynolds remembers rescuing people off of the interstates, including two busloads of tourists in Bland, and taking them to shelters set up around the area.
“That was a weeklong call,” Bard said. “It started on a Saturday morning and lasted to Thursday. It’s hard to break it down. It was call after call after call. And Hurricane Hugo was basically a direct hit for Southwest Virginia. It was devastating up through here with flooding.”
Bard remembers walking more than two miles to get to a woman in labor, then carrying her the two miles to the ambulance.
“The creek in front of her house was a river,” he said. “We had to go through the back side. I often wonder what happened with her. We don’t know if she had a boy or a girl. The baby would be 31 years old now.”
Poole’s paid job with the squad ended with her shift Monday morning. She hopes to eventually join Wytheville Fire & Rescue.
Working the last shift felt good, but it was a little bittersweet, she said.
“Even though I hadn’t worked for Wythe County that long, I connected with the agency,” she said. “It was a little sad, but I am proud to be part of the last day and am looking forward to seeing the great things the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department will accomplish. I hope in the future I will be part of the department. I stuck around to the very end of the rescue squad. I hope they see that and know that I am dedicated.”
She remembers growing up watching her dad volunteer for the Lead Mines Rescue Squad. After she graduated from Fort Chiswell High School in 2007, she “fell into it and realized it was something I enjoyed. I enjoy helping the community and helping people in need.
“It’s a tough job and it takes a special person to do it, and I’m glad I am one of those people,” Poole said. “You see a lot of crazy things like major accidents and major medical calls. It takes a special mindset to handle it. It is not for the weak-minded or the weak of heart. You know right away if you are cut out for it.”
The Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department recently hired 16 additional personnel to facilitate the merger, several from the rescue squad. The department will staff two advanced life support ambulances and a rescue engine to provide round-the-clock coverage for residents.
The organization of 32 employees includes 15 Advanced Life Support providers, several members with advanced firefighting certifications, along with several who are attending college courses and/or are instructors in various emergency service disciplines.
Bard, Reynolds and Poole agree that the new department will offer excellent care for residents in the coverage area.
“I think the Wytheville Fire Department and Chief Brade and the assistant chief (Michael Fronimos), they have big plans,” Reynolds said. “And I see it happening; I am positive about it.”
“It was just something that was coming,” Bard said. “We held on as long as we could.”
