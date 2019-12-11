WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email chamber@bvu.net.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT & HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main Street. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
ABINGDON EMPLOYEE HOLIDAY BREAKFAST: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 a.m., Coomes Recreation Center, 300 Stanley St. Three or more members of the Abingdon Town Council may attend.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ADVOCACY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Dec. 12, 1-3p.m., Executive Conference Room, 1 Government Center Place. Call 207-525-1300 or email aroland@washcova.com.
ABINGDON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Dec. 16, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1305.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1313.
