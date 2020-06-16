Seth Padgett is the new head football coach at Patrick Henry High School.
He was appointed to the position during Monday night’s Washington County school board meeting and replaces Mark Palmer, who resigned in April to take over a football program in Kentucky.
Padgett played multiple sports at now-defunct St. Paul High School in Wise County, Virginia, and competed in football at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
His extensive coaching resume includes stints as an assistant at St. Paul, Eastside, Patrick Henry, Fort Chiswell and Chilhowie. He spent the 2017 season as the head coach at Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee, California, going 5-4-1 at the school located 40 miles north of San Diego and 60 miles south of Los Angeles.
PH went 13-1 last year and won the Hogoheegee District and VHSL Region 1D titles.
Sarah Helton is also the new athletic director at Patrick Henry.
