By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. - Jacob Witt scored four points and pulled down a late rebound as Tazewell broke open a close game and took a 52-47 win over Montcalm in boys’ basketball action Jan. 30.
The Bulldogs led most of the fourth quarter before Montcalm took advantage of turnovers and tied it at 44 with 1:12 left on a bucket from Ethan Nichols. Witt scored on a rebound to put the ‘Dogs up 50-47 with 0:29.9 on the clock.
He pulled another rebound and fed Trenton Guess for the final points to seal the victory. Montcalm led 14-11 after one and the game was tied at 24 at the half.
Tazewell moved in front by five after a ragged third quarter and led by as much as 10 before Montcalm rallied. Guess led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 18 and Witt added 11 and seven rebounds.
Ethan Mills and Tyler Puckett each just missed double figures with nine each. Noah White led Montcalm with 16 and Nichols added 11. Kobe Neal and Keith Kostner each added eight to the Montcalm total.
Tazewell played without leading scorer Josiah Jordan, who will also miss the Graham game Jan. 31. Jordan is the third member of the Bulldog team to go down with an injury. Gavin Nunley and Johan Willis are both out for the season.
