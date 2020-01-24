By Jim Talbert
Tazewell, Va. - A strong third quarter propelled Richlands to come from behind 54-41 win over Tazewell in girls’ basketball Jan. 24.
Down 26-16 at the half, Richlands’ defense held Tazewell to just one point in the third quarter. The Tornado offense heated up and put 20 on the board in the third to take a 36-27 lead.
Lauren Earls, Denissa Ball and Addison Hurst sparked the Tornado scoring effort. Richlands continued to pull away in the fourth quarter and Tazewell never got closer than nine. Ball connected on five of five from the free throw line in the closing minutes to put the game on ice.
She led a balanced Tornado score book with 16 and Earls added 15 and Hurst 13. Tazewell got 11 each from Lexie Herald and Brooke Rowe. Herald had nine of her 11 in the second quarter and Rowe scored seven of hers in the fourth.
Taylor Ray had eight, Gracie Hancock 6 and Mallorie Whittaker five to complete the scoring for Tazewell.
In the boys’ game Richlands took an 18-9 first quarter and coasted to a 77-53 win. Luke Wess with 14 led a balanced Tornado attack in the first half. Josiah Jordan kept Tazewell in the game in the first half and hit a long three pointer at the buzzer to cut the Richlands margin to 44-29 at the half.
Wess finished with 17 for the game to lead three Richlands players in double figures. Cade Berry with 13 and Gage Holmes with 12 were the other Tornado shooters in double figures.
Jordan took game scoring honors with 19 and Trenton Guess hit two three pointers and five free throws to finish with 11. Gideon Collier just missed double figures hitting three times from three point range to finish with nine.
