By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Bluefield, VA. - Koby Crist split the uprights from 22 yards out with the game on the line and gave Union a 37-35 win over Graham in an epic battle.
Trailing 34-29, the Bears drove 66 yards to the Graham five in 2:20 seconds. With 7.7 seconds left Union sent Crist on the field with the game on the line he nailed the kick only to have it taken off the board due to a dead ball penalty on Graham.
“I don’t understand that rule. Defense jumps offside we make it and and we had to kick it again it was almost like we got punished,’ Union Coach Travis Turner said.
The Bears had a 27-10 lead in the third quarter when the momentum swung to the G-Men. Devin Lester, who finished the game with 426 yards of total offense scored a pair of touchdowns to get it to 27-22 with 9:54 left in the game.
Union came right Back with Antwan Jenkins hauling down a pass that was tipped by a Graham defender and going 78 yards to make it 34-22.
Lester came back with a pair of touchdown passes to Xayvion Turner to give Graham a 355-34 lead. The final Graham touchdown was set up by a Union fumble at the 41 recovered by Marcus Ray.
“They got the momentum midway of the third quarter and we couldn’t seem to get it back,’ Turner said. The Bears had it when it counted and pulled out the win.
“What they needed to happen happened,’ Graham Coach Tony Palmer said. “They threw a jump ball it got tipped and they scored.’ We were down 17 points at one point and we battled back.
I was proud of our kids for that. “They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. We just got to be a little stouter,’ Palmer said.
The Bears went old school for much of the game using a t formation with two tight ends to rush for nearly 250 yards. They utilized the spread when they needed to and put the winning points on the scoreboard.
Gibson was just two of five in the first half for eight yards but one of the completions went for a touchdown. “I thought our quarterback did a great job converting down on the goal line.
We completed enough passes to back them off and we were able to hit some inside traps with Mason Polier,’ Turner said. “To be able to handle the trip, the adversity, and play a good team I was proud of our kids,’ he said.
Both teams were plagued by penalties and both had scores set up by pass interference calls. Union’s defense struggled with Graham’s speed in the beginning but came on as the game progressed.
In addition to catching the touchdown pass, Jenkins had an interception return for a score. The Bears are now 4-0 for the season and 2-0 against Tazewell County foes.
They face Gate City next week while Graham gets the week off to rebuild.
Graham: Lester 36 yard pass to Turner. Dales kick 9:30 of the first
Graham: Dales 27 yard field goal 5:30 of the first
Union: Polier on a two yard run 7:04 of the second Crist kick
Union: Jenkins on a four yard pass from Gibson 5.4 seconds in the second kick failed
Union: Polier on a 12 yard run 6:29 in the third Crist kick
Union: Jenkins on a 41 yard interception return 6:19 third Crist kick
Graham: Lester on a 6 yard run kick blocked 4:10 in the third
Graham: Lester on a one yard run two point try failed
Union: Jenkins on a 78 yard pass from Gibson Crist kick
Graham: Turner on a 12 yard from Lester Dales kick
Graham: Lester to Turner 21 yard pass Dales kick
Union: Crist on a 22 yard field goal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.