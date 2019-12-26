Last month, hundreds of Second Amendment supporters applauded supervisors when they approved a resolution declaring Wythe County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary. But for some, the resolution is not enough. They want a resolution with more bite. They want the board to form a militia to protect its citizens against governmental tyranny, whether it comes from Richmond or the nation’s capital.
Supporters believe that, come January, the Democratic controlled General Assembly and governor’s office will pass legislation that will chip away at Second Amendment rights.
In declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary a few weeks ago, supervisors expressed their intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of county residents and the intent that public county funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights of residents or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of the rights. Also, the board declared its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient, including, without limitation, court action.
Speaker Linda Meyer said the resolution is only a first step and that Virginia’s own Constitution allows for such a militia.
Article 1, Section 13 of the state Constitution says, “ That a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power.”
“So, the purpose of a militia would be to protect the county from domestic danger or the tyrannical actions of Richmond or the federal government, and also to educate,” Meyer said.
She asked the board to consider a resolution forming a militia at the next board meeting, Dec. 27, and handed supervisors of a similar resolution passed by supervisors in Tazewell County last week.
Leaders in Tazewell County said a concern that state leaders might cut off funding to the county or remove elected officials who refuse to enforce state law prompted them to pass the militia ordinance.
“I think we need to do more than what we’ve already done,” Gus Kincer told supervisors. He, too, carried copies of the Tazewell resolution.
Jeff Pike agreed and asked supervisors to pass an ordinance that gives civil and criminal penalties for the violation of Second Amendment rights. He gave board members a copy of the ordinance and told them under emergency provisions in the Virginia Code, supervisors could vote on the board immediately, but the ordinance could not be enforced for 60 days.
Pike said gun advocates are not worried about Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions at all.
“So that is why I’m asking for you to take a little bit different approach, a different look at it. Here, just within the last week, (Virginia) Attorney General Mark Herring made the statement that ‘these gun sanctuaries are being ginned up by the gun lobby and any new laws passed will be strictly enforced.’ So that’s his opinion of the Second Amendment resolutions.”
Dean Walters, chairman of the Wythe County Friends of the NRA, said a resolution to form a militia “gives us a little bit more teeth to our Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
“Every single one of us in this room have the right to bear arms. We got the right to bear accessories for these arms, and we got the right to bear ammunition. That’s undisputable,” he said.
Walters said that 53 of Virginia’s 93 counties have passed sanctuary resolutions.
“And we’re starting to see this getting more and more and the only way we are going to turn around and get Richmond’s attention is the people are going have to stick together,” Walters said. “First time in my life that I have ever seen people, citizens of the whole darn state of Virginia, start sticking up for something.”
Walters said there is talk of counties succeeding from the state of Virginia and if that happens, Wythe County could be the capitol because of the interstates.
Such talk aggravated Supervisor Joe Hale, who slammed his gavel.
“You are talking overthrowing the government,” Hale said. “You are talking about something we tried 140 years ago, and it didn’t work out real well. The Constitution of the United States, we took pledge to uphold that Constitution and when you talk about an armed revolution you’ve done made me mad right quick.”
Walters said it was not an armed revolution.
Hale said it is.
“You are talking about an uncontrolled militia,” Hale said. “Who would control that militia? Would it be locally controlled? No.”
Walters said it would not be an uncontrolled militia, that supervisors would have control.
“That’s scary,” Hale said. “We can’t deal with a water problem, how can we deal with an armed militia?”
Board Chairman Tim Reeves asked county attorney Scot Farthing if the fact that Virginia is a Dillon Rule state prevents supervisors from passing measures that oppose laws passed by the General Assembly.
“That’s the Dillion Rule, yes,” Farthing said. “If the state does not tell us we can do it, we can’t do it.”
Supervisors took copies of the militia resolution and the ordinance to review, and asked Farthing to look over the information and offer his opinion at the next board meeting.
