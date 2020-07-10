Letter from the Editor
No arrests.
No property damage.
One physical injury that occurred when a man collapsed.
The tally from last Friday’s protests is impressive given that hundreds of people and weapons were combined with heat, anger and passion in Marion.
The credit for the lack of destruction largely goes to the town of Marion, its police chief, John Clair, and a couple hundred law enforcement professionals who withstood all those conditions while illustrating what fine professional police work looks like.
The evidence was clear. Trouble was brewing for Marion.
Following a June 13 clash between Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters that came close to violence and a cross burning at the Marion home of the BLM demonstration’s local leader, social media boiled with anger, hate, blatant racism and carefully worded posts that implied threats of violence.
Town officials didn’t wring their hands. They took action.
Long before he knew protests were coming to his town, Clair had been studying the official report on lessons learned from a violent protest in Charlottesville that left one woman dead and others injured. As well, before this summer’s protests were announced, he had begun working with surrounding agencies on incident command and coordination. He’d also simultaneously been working with his department on less-than-lethal approaches to subduing suspects.
While no one really anticipated such activity in quiet Marion, Clair’s preparation paid off.
But, it wasn’t just his department on the ground in our town Friday. Officers from the Virginia State Police and police departments in Abingdon, Bristol (Va.), and Saltville responded to a call for mutual aid as did the sheriff’s offices of Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and personnel from the Virginia Department of Corrections; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute.
For much of the day, the LEOs were easygoing, standing on the street talking and laughing and developing a rapport with citizens.
However, when tensions mounted, the LEOs responded with impressive speed, often putting their bodies between opposing sides and in harm’s way. It didn’t matter whether the LEOs were local or not. They had a job to do and they did it - well.
Town Attorney Mark Fenyk noted that as situations escalated and reached a potential flashpoint and the LEOs were able to keep it from exploding.
When they stood in between the crowds of opposing protesters, the LEOs faces remained perfectly impassive regardless of what insults or ideas were hurled.
With people only a few feet or less from their faces, they knew they were also facing an additional danger – exposure to COVID-19. Still, they served.
Many stood in the sweltering heat in heavy protective vests and uniforms from morning til evening.
While protecting everyone’s life and limbs, protecting freedoms was also a high priority.
When crowds of protesters on both sides stood less than a block apart with metal barricades and lines of police officers separating them, Clair could be heard reminding everyone via law enforcement radio that what was happening was legal and democratic.
Monday evening, the Marion Town Council praised Clair, Lt. Rusty Hamm and Lt. Andrew Moss, the MPD’s strategy leaders, and the entire department, giving the agency at the center of the protests a standing ovation.
In talking about Friday’s events, Clair reflected, “Letting democracy happen usually works.”
Democracy often isn’t pretty. Friday, it was right before our eyes, dripping sweat, hurling insults and profanity, guns enough for a battle, while people stood for what they believed.
Thank you Marion, LEOS, and all those who made safety and democracy priorities.
We remember the words of John Adams, “Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our Maker. But if we had not, our fathers have earned and bought it for us, at the expense of their ease, their estates, their pleasure, and their blood.”
On a weekend when the United States was celebrating its democratic freedoms, people in Marion were depending on them. Of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment’s five guaranteed freedoms for citizens, four were put to the test Friday: the freedoms of religion, speech and the press, and the right of the people peaceably to assemble. The Second Amendment was right there too.
All were secure. That’s a happy Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.