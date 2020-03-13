The Wytheville Town Council will have two new faces this spring as incumbents Jackie King and Joseph Hand have decided not to see re-election. Vying for the two spots are four local residents: David Kause, Charlie Lester, Holly Atkins and Gary Gillman.
In Rural Retreat, the choices are more clear-cut with incumbents Peggy Hash, Michael Duncan and Sean Viars running unopposed for the three seats up for election.
In Wytheville, King has been a popular council member for nearly three decades and has served as vice mayor for many of those years. King, who is battling cancer, said her health is preventing her from running for another term.
“I’ve served 28 years and have thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said. “I will miss it.”
Last year, King was honored as the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber’s Stanley King Sr. Outstanding Citizen of the Year, which honors a person who has made long-lasting contributions to the community.
She has served as vice mayor for more than two decades. A native of Wythe County, she graduated from Rural Retreat High School and attended Radford College. She and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Bill King’s Furniture on West Lee Highway for more than 30 years.
King was the first woman elected to the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce board and was the first woman president of that board in 1987. She was a charter member of The Links, formerly known as the Quota Club, and the first member to receive the Outstanding Quotarian award. She was active in the Wythe/Bland unit of the American Cancer Society and has also been a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For many years, King has served as a weekly volunteer of the Wythe County Community Hospital Auxiliary.
Her many years as a public official began when King was elected to Wytheville Town Council in 1992. She was the second woman to be elected. In 1994, she became the first woman to serve as vice mayor, a role she has held ever since.
In 2017, King was selected for inclusion on the Civic Monument at the Wall of Honor in Withers Park and was also honored with a special presentation during the Joint Governing Bodies Meeting of the Town of Wytheville, Town of Rural Retreat and Wythe County.
Hand, owner of RE/MAX Landmark Real Estate, has served on the council for one four-year term. He said he decided not to run for re-election to open the opportunity for someone new and to focus more on his career.
“Serving on Town Council has been amazing, and it has been my honor to serve the citizens for the past four years. I have a much better understanding of what it takes to keep a town going. Thanks to the amazing employees and staff, Wytheville operates efficiently and effortlessly.”
Hand said he is particularly proud of helping the town transition to a paid fire department and emergency services department.
“I believe our community is the safest it's ever been. I have been proud to continue supporting the incentives that encourage businesses to locate in our community. It is also been my honor to be part of the beautification task force, which was responsible for the extension of Withers Park and the installation of the big Love Letters,” Hand said in an email. “We also worked diligently over the last several years to make Wytheville a more walkable community with sidewalk connections, sidewalk repairs and even installing of new sidewalks. The task force also worked diligently to beautify the town through many projects including planting thousands of flower bulbs and hundreds of flower pots for the downtown area to enhance the beauty and encourage economic development. Thank you Wytheville for allowing me to serve, it has been the highest honor of my life.”
Kause, Lester, Atkins and Gillman hope to be elected to the Town Council on May 5.
Kause is the regional transportation manager for Blue Ridge Gatorade. He serves as board chairman of the Joint Industrial Development Authority and is a member of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce board. He received the Chamber’s Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2018. He is also a board member of the Virginia Industrial Advancement Alliance.
He said Mayor Beth Taylor encouraged him to run for the Town Council “to bring the same common sense approach to town business that Jackie King has provided for many years.”
Kause said he and his wife plan to retire in Wytheville so it makes sense to stay engaged in the community.
“Downtown Wytheville is roaring back to life, and the Millwald Theatre will be a big key to success,” he said, adding that he wants to keep taxes as low as possible while delivering the best possible service to residents and visitors to Wytheville.
Lester is the owner of Southwest Soda Clean and is a fifth-generation Wythe County resident. He said he has been involved in local government for the past decade. Most recently, he served on the Wythe County Board of Supervisors.
“I have a long-standing interest in the preservation of our town’s unique and expansive history,” he said. “Additionally, I know the role that economic development and tourism play in helping our community thrive. My interests led me to run and serve a term on the board of supervisors. I want to use that experience to continue to serve my community. I am proud of the work that has been done with our museums, downtown revitalization, small business support, economic development and public safety. I look forward to working with the other council members and Mayor Taylor to continue this pattern of growth.”
Wythe County native Atkins has lived in Wytheville for more than 25 years. For 11 years, she worked in the town treasurer’s office and now works for the Wythe County Public Schools as a bookkeeper secretary. For several years, she helped market the local Bojangle’s by visiting events with “Bo,” the store mascot and giving away free biscuits and ice tea. In addition, she has cut hair at the Cutting Edge Barber Shop off and on for nearly 30 years.
Atkins has served as president of the Wythe County Rescue Squad Auxiliary and is a dedicated animal welfare advocate. She is a member of All Nations Church.
She said she would like to work to bring a variety of restaurants to town and work with local businesses and small business owners.
“I would also like to work toward attracting more medical care professionals to our community to assist our citizens so they can get all of their medical needs in town,” she said. “I would also love to see a dog park in Wytheville close to a walking track/playground, as well as look into a shelter/expansion to house dogs and cats to allow more time so that they can be adopted or rescued.”
A Wytheville native, Gillman holds a funeral service license and manages Barnett Funeral Home. Previously, he owned and operated Gillman Funeral Chapel until 2004. A 1975 graduate of George Wythe High School, Gillman said he is running for Town Council because he wants to become more involved in his community.
He said he would love to work on bringing technical jobs to Wytheville.
“Something that will maybe entice young people to come back to Wytheville,” he said. “I just want to take care of Wytheville like it has taken care of me over the past 63 years. I just want Wytheville to keep going forward.”
Voting Information
The Town Council Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 5. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Absentee voting begins March 20 on weekdays from 8:30 to 4 p.m. in the registrar’s office on Fourth Street.
The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the Town Council Election is April 13. Deadline to accept an absentee ballot application by mail is April 28.
Law requires that you show photo identification when voting either in the registrar’s office or at the polls. You can get a free photo ID at the registrar’s office if you are a registered voter. The office is located inside the Law Enforcement Judicial Center, 245 S. Fourth St., Suite 101.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.