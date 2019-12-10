Three escaped Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute patients were located Tuesday morning in Rural Retreat.
Maj. Anthony Cline, of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, said the trio was found after a customer spotted one of the men at Parkway Gas on Main Street.
According to a press release from the Town of Marion, 28-year-old Jay Scott Reed, 26-year-old Derek Allen Malcolm, and 32-year-old David Adam Willis left the facility Monday night in what is believed to be a preplanned and coordinated incident.
Authorities have not yet said how the escape was managed.
Marion Police Chief John Clair said all three men were being held for treatment at the facility under civil mental health detainers. Once they left the facility, a warrant was issued for them to be returned to the facility.
SWVMHI police, Marion police, and officers from other Smyth County agencies conducted a thorough search of the area, using tracking K9s and foot patrols, but the search came up empty.
Cline said when the three men were taken back into custody Tuesday morning they were wet and covered in mud. The trio had travelled along the railroad from Marion into Rural Retreat, where they had taken shelter in an abandoned home near the railway, he said.
The men told police that they attempted to use a car they had found along the way that had the key in the ignition, but the battery was dead. One of the men still had the key when they were picked up by police.
The three men were discovered after one of them went inside Parkway Gas, where the customer recognized him from a post the Town of Marion and the Marion Police Department had circulated on social media about the escape.
Clair said charges are unlikely to be filed against the men, noting that they were patients under detainer and not fugitives.
The three men have been returned to the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute to resume their treatment.
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office, Rural Retreat Police Department and Virginia State Police also assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.