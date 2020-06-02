Members of the Wytheville Police Department, along with members of the camouflage-clad civilian group The Ridge Riders, are patrolling downtown Wytheville tonight after learning that troublemakers from out of town might be heading into town after today’s peaceful march in memory of George Floyd. The Ridge Riders are based in Carroll County and draw members from nearby areas, including Wythe County. Their mission is to defend themselves and their families from any threat and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement.
“I wanted to bring my guys here to be with law enforcement to see that things remain peaceful,” said the group’s leader, Capt. Klemm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.