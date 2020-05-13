The Virginia Department of Health began releasing Coronavirus data by zip code late last week. Below is a breakdown of positive cases and testing in Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties.
Some locality numbers have been suppressed. According to the VDH website, case numbers for locations with between one and four cases will be suppressed in an effort to help protect privacy and personal health information.
By the zip code data, it would appear that Rocky Gap has between one and four cases of the virus, but health officials with the Mount Rogers Health District said that Bland County still has no known cases of the illness.
According to the VDH website, zip codes may be shared between counties, and so zip code numbers may not match county data.
