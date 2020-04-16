The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts are activating drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 at locations in Buchanan County and Lee County. Testing will occur next week.
These sites are closed to the public. Testing resources are limited, and only those who are pre-screened and approved for testing will be admitted, and only by appointment.
In order to be approved for testing, you must call in advance for a screening interview. Those that are approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter. If you do not have access to email, you must bring a valid I.D. to the testing site. To avoid lengthy wait times, please come to the site at your appointed time and bring your documentation with you.
The Buchanan County Health Department will hold a site in the lower parking lot of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, 1060 Dragon Road in Oakwood on Monday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-935-4591 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department will hold a site at the Lee County Career and Technical Center (Vocational School) 181 Vo Tech Drive in Ben Hur on Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-346-2011 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional testing sites and dates are being planned.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, “but because capacity is limited we will screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”
“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Cantrell continued. “The best protection for each of us comes from taking personal precautions, including staying at home, practicing good hygiene and social distancing. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, your family and friends, and our communities.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home, except for essential travel;
- If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
- Stay home if you are sick;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberlandplateau, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
