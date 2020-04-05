Wythe County has recorded its third case of the coronavirus.
"As of yesterday evening, Wythe County was advised of a third case of COVID-19," Wythe County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford said in an email on Sunday. "Wythe County still has no community transmission."
Community transmission means that the source of the infection cannot be identified.
The Virginia Department of Health has not updated its website to reflect the new case. According to the last update, Virginia has 2,637 cases with 431 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. More than 23,500 people have been tested for the virus in the commonwealth.
In the Mount Rogers Health District, Washington County also recorded two additional cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing its total up to 5. Health officials with the district announced on Friday that minimal-moderate community spread had been determined in that county.
The health district announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wythe County on March 27. The second case was confirmed March 31.
