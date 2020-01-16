By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. - Saying his court wasn’t the proper venue Circuit Judge Jack S. Hurley, Jr. declined to hear a request for an injunction stopping Governor Ralph Northam from declaring a state of emergency Jan. 20.
Local Attorneys Flux and Tamara Neo, filed the request Jan. 16 on behalf of Dr. M. Brandon Buskill, Eric Whitesell, Earl Keenan Bowman and James A. Wilson. The suit was filed against Northam and Colonel Anthony S. Pike, chief of the capitol police department.
Hurley convened a hearing and told those present he had read the suit but was not going to take it up until he was convinced his court was the proper venue. Flux Neo cited a code section stating a ruling or order could be taken up in any court.
Hurley said he did not think a ruling had been issued and a declaration from the Governor was not a court ruling or order. He said Richmond was the proper venue for the suit since that is where the Governor is and would allow him the chance to offer a defense.
Hurley said he understood the issue of time in the matter and was willing to immediately transfer the case to the circuit court of the city of Richmond and had Circuit Clerk Tammy Allison call the Richmond clerk and tell them it was coming. He granted the attorneys time to discuss the matter with their clients after which they agreed to transfer the case.
The judge said he recognized January 18 was Lee-Jackson Day and state offices would be closed and would have the court reporter prepare the transcript of the hearing immediately. He electronically transferred the case leaving it to judges in the Richmond circuit to decide whether or not to take up the matter.
The Virginia Defense League and Gun Owners of America took the case before Richmond Judge Joi Taylor, who denied the motion saying the Governor could take the action to protect the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth’s citizens.
The group appealed the case to the Supreme Court but as of Jan. 17 it had not been taken up.
