Joshua Widener celebrated his 18th birthday in a jail cell, awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.
That was July 11, 1997.
The following year, the Marion teen was convicted of the 1996 rape, robbery and murder of retired Smyth County schoolteacher Anna Jean Smith Anderson and given four life sentences in prison. Now, 23 years after his arrest, Widener is being held at Tazewell County’s Pocahontas Correctional Center.
That could one day change.
Pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the closely watched Mathena v. Malvo case, Widener could have a chance at a new sentencing hearing.
Half of the notorious “DC Sniper” duo, Lee Boyd Malvo, like Widener, was only 17 when he committed the crimes that landed him in prison for the rest of his life.
The now 41-year-old Widener is one of 12 Virginia inmates, including Malvo, who were convicted of capital murder as juveniles and are serving life sentences, according to the Washington Post. In a phone interview from prison, Widener said he hopes the outcome of Malvo’s case will help set the stage for a favorable hearing in his own case.
“A man can’t help but wish for a second chance after making a mistake and coming into a place like this at such a young age and never really getting to experience life,” he said. “I definitely will always be hopeful for that.”
In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that juveniles could not be given mandatory life without parole sentences if there was a chance of rehabilitation. Then in 2016, the Supreme Court decided that the ruling was retroactive.
On the heels of the 2012 ruling, Widener filed a motion in Smyth County Circuit Court to vacate what he and his lawyers believe to now be an invalid sentence. A judge ultimately ruled that the county court was not the place to argue the case, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans also argued that Widener’s sentence was not, in fact, mandatory since the judge who imposed it could have partially suspended it.
Widener and his attorneys later took his case to a federal court, where it now sits in limbo, awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling in Malvo’s case.
Two lower courts have ruled in Malvo’s favor in similar appeals. When a federal court of appeals granted Malvo a new sentencing hearing in 2018, Virginia’s attorney general appealed it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Just as Evans had done in Widener’s Smyth County motion, the attorney general’s office argues that Malvo’s sentence was not mandatory, rendering the argument for a new sentencing hearing invalid.
Also convicted in Maryland and a suspect in murders in four other states, it’s unlikely Malvo will ever see the outside of a prison cell again, but his case could very well pave the way for other Virginia convicts like Widener to do so.
The Crossroads We Choose
During Malvo’s original sentencing and in his subsequent appeals, his attorneys highlighted his troubled background and the manipulation he was subjected to by his then 41-year-old co-defendant John Allen Muhammad.
Widener does not claim to have been manipulated as Malvo had, but, in his interview from prison, he said his desires to be accepted by someone—anyone—often drove him to do things he doesn’t believe he would otherwise have done.
He said he realizes now that the need for acceptance stemmed from a number of factors, including the absence of his father, being an outcast in school and living in poverty—all fairly common themes in the area.
From prison, Widener has penned two books aimed at discouraging youth from following a similar path that could lead them to prison. The books are meant to challenge teens and young adults to think for themselves and not allow the perception of others to guide their actions.
“That’s such a big thing with juveniles today, public perception and being perceived in a certain light,” Widener said. “They’ll do things even when they don’t want to, because they’re worried about how they’re going to be judged and how they’re going to be looked upon.”
Though Widener’s conviction is not at issue, he has maintained that Anderson was the unintended victim of a burglary gone wrong. In his book, My Life from the Inside, Widener said the home was supposed to have been unoccupied at the time of the burglary and that he was to serve as lookout.
The 68-year-old Anderson’s body was found in early September 1996 at her home on Culbert Drive in Marion. She had been raped and strangled to death, according to a medical examiner.
Inmates aren’t permitted to profit from their crimes, so Widener’s books make little mention of the offense that landed him in prison. He says he wouldn’t have wanted to even if he could. He doesn’t want to dredge up the past in a way that might seem disrespectful to anyone, he said.
He does, however, write in My Life from the Inside, “All said and done an innocent life was lost, and I was part of the reason. Because I couldn’t find the courage to say no and make my own choices and because I allowed another man to influence my decisions. I made the worst mistake a man could ever make and I was the cause of someone losing their life.”
The other man Widener refers to is his co-defendant, Harold Davis, who he simply calls “Big Dave” in his books. He describes the man, 23 at the time of the crime, as the cool older guy that Widener and his teen friends looked up to.
“…When Big Dave said, ‘let’s do something,’ we didn’t hesitate to do whatever he said,” Widener wrote, “Whether it was right or wrong, we didn’t care. We lived to impress. We thought we were so cool just because we were hanging out with Dave.”
Because Widener saw drug use as another factor that influenced his teen years, he chose to donate the profits from book sales to the Smyth County D.A.R.E. program to further benefit the children of his former community.
“I feel like it’s really important because somebody needs to be there for them and the D.A.R.E. program is there for them and child counseling is there for them,” he said. “My goal is just to try to help the kids to get on a better path in life.”
Widener said his ultimate goal is to stop youth from making rash decisions that could hurt others in the community while destroying their own futures.
“If a kid goes out there and commits a crime, it also means that there’s a victim in the community,” he said. “I want to save the kid from making those decisions and I also want to save the community from becoming a victim.”
The books are also a means of atonement.
“What I try to do is, I try to live my life in the eyes of God and I try to live my life in the eyes of my victim. God offers forgiveness if I’ve turned from my ways, but in order for me to receive forgiveness from Mrs. Anderson, my victim, I feel like I have to live a life that’s worthy of forgiveness and that’s why I’m trying everything I can to try to give life back to the community, for the one that was lost.”
The Crime
According to testimony given at Widener’s trial, Davis had been working at Anderson’s home a few days before she was killed. Davis told the court he thought of Anderson one night when he and Widener were reminiscing about past burglaries they’d committed.
They began contemplating a new one, he said, and he thought Anderson would be an easy target.
Widener’s defense attorneys argued, and Widener stated in his book, that Davis had recruited Widener to return to the home to steal pills he saw while he was working there.
Initially, both men pointed the finger at the other once they became suspects in the crime, saying that the other man was the only one to enter the home.
Widener never took the stand during his trial—most defendants don’t—but Davis did. His testimony painted a much different picture of the crime than Widener alluded to in his books.
In contrast to Widener’s claim that the house was supposed to be empty, Davis told the court that the pair had watched Anderson through her kitchen window, waiting for her to go to bed before they entered the home. They cut the phone line, he said, to prevent her from calling police and, according to police, the phone line had in fact been severed.
Davis, who had taken a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, said he and Widener took turns restraining Anderson in her bedroom while the other searched the home. Davis said he returned to the bedroom after one of his rounds of the home to discover Widener raping the woman. He told the court that he had thoughts of doing the same, but that he was unable to become aroused.
A DNA mixture collected from Anderson’s body excluded Davis as her rapist, but was a close match to Widener. The analysis left little possibility that it could have belonged to anyone else, Evans said during the trial.
Davis testified that as he and Widener were getting ready to leave the home, they attempted to tie Anderson up to allow them to get as far away from the scene as possible before she could escape and call the police. Widener held her down on the bed while Davis tied her up, he said.
But Anderson kept breaking free. And screaming.
“I was just trying to scare the woman, to get her to shut up,” Davis told the court, according to transcripts. “I told him (Widener) the next time she screamed to shoot her.”
Davis said the pair didn’t actually have a gun, but he hoped the fear of one would compel the woman’s silence and compliance.
It didn’t. She was a fighter.
“But, you know, she kept doing it and she kept doing it and I told him to kill her,” Davis said. “You know, I thought maybe that’ll scare her enough to quit, but she was still jerking.”
Davis testified that when he told Widener to kill the woman, Widener responded, “I think she’s on her way.”
Some of those who worked the case would later call Anderson’s murder one of the most disturbing they’d ever seen. The woman had fought so hard for her life that she ripped off a toenail in the struggle.
Resentencing
Evans, who originally prosecuted the cases against Widener and Davis in Smyth County, would likely be the one to handle a new sentencing hearing should it emerge from the Supreme Court’s Malvo ruling. He isn’t thrilled with the prospect of the case resurfacing more than two decades after it was closed.
“I will oppose it with everything I’ve got,” Evans said. “He has no business being back out in the community, in my opinion, and that’s the position I will take if I’m still here when he gets resentenced, if he gets resentenced.”
Evans checks the Mathena v. Malvo case every day to see if the Supreme Court has made a ruling.
A family member who spoke in strong opposition to a new sentencing hearing had powerful reasons why he thought Widener should never be permitted outside of prison walls.
That family member declined to go on record with those thoughts.
Evans said he imagines a new sentencing hearing would be an incredibly painful ordeal for Anderson’s relatives.
“I’d hate to see them go through it again,” he said. “Everyone thought this was over 20-some years ago and it’s just like reopening a wound.”
The possibility of a new sentencing hearing wouldn’t necessarily mean a release date for Widener. He could end up with the same sentence he received back in 1998.
Or he could end up with geriatric release, which would put him over the age of 60 before he would be released.
“But I would hope for some type of release date, you know, before I get too old,” Widener said. “I would love to be able to come back and just be that positive influence that was lacking in my life and help children out there that are on the wrong path, that was on the same path as me.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling could still be months away. Widener said he realizes that if he is one day granted a new sentencing as a result of the ruling, a release date might not be in the near future or even in the future at all.
Regardless of the outcome of his resentencing attempts, Widener says he will continue his efforts to try to redirect troubled children.
My Life from the Inside and The Crossroads We Choose can be purchased online at www.lulu.com. Audio versions of the books are currently in production.
In promotional material, Widener encourages potential readers to take lessons from the life he has led thus far.
“Take my hand and allow me to give life back for the one I took so many years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.