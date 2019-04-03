A request to restrict truck traffic on Horsepen is being sent to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
At its April 2 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and passed. The resolution asks the state for a through truck restriction on a 3.9 mile section of Virginia Route 644.
The restriction would start at the Intersection of 644 in Virginia and West Virginia Route 161. It would end at the intersection of route 644 and route 16.
An alternate route for truck traffic will be offered which would start at the intersection of 161 and 644 and send the trucks onto Virginia route 16. The route will cover 6.97 miles.
The action came after several citizens of Horsepen came to the board asking for the restriction saying the trucks are a danger to the citizens who drive the road. They said the 55 mile speed limit is too fast and the trucks take up the entire road in several places.
VDOT recently repaired and paved the road in several places where it had been falling in.
Interim County Attorney Chase Collins said the state has up to nine months to act on the request once it is received.
[In other action the board:]
*Approved $150 in coyote claims.
*Transferred $2,635.8 from contingency and grant accounts to the library account to cover donations.
*Transferred $2,015.82 to the sheriff’s office account from the contingency and grants account.
*Approved sending a 1983 truck and two 1987 humvees to auction.
*Transferred $50, ($250 each to western and northwestern district) from the contingency and grants account.
*Passed a resolution declaring April as sexual assault awareness month.
*Appointed Danny Newman to the airport authority.
*Heard from Shawn Durham that the Four Seasons YMCA is approaching its 10 year anniversary and its millionth visit by a member.
*Reappointed Darrell Addison to the Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority.
*Approved the scope for professional environmental services for 2019 with LaBella Associates at a cost of $12,500.
*Awarded the contract for mowing and trimming to PM Lawn Care and Landscaping.
*Received the results of a solar study for the courthouse, sheriff’s office and Community Facilities building. The board decided the cost was not feasible and took no action on the program.
*Met in closed session to discuss contract negotiations with Santek for landfill operations and with the town of Richlands for fire and ems service with no action taken.
*Closed the damage stamp fund account and transferred the $41.56 in it to the general fund.
*Returned to executive session to discuss project homestead, project EEG, project Bullet and for legal consultation regarding an SVAM grant and negotiations with the town of Tazewell for ems service with no action taken.
*Appointed Mike Hymes as the liaison to the PSA.
*Heard from Interim County Engineer Ken Dunford that a map has been created showing various projects on going in the county.
*Approved $500 from each district fund for a total of $2,500 to assist with the cost of Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students attending state competition.
*Approved $5,000 from the contingency fund to northwestern district fund for a donation to the section house.
*Approved $1,600 from northern district funds to the town of Pocahontas for cemetery mowing and cleaning.
*Approved$500 in northern district funds to the town of Pocahontas to assist with community Easter egg hunt.
*Approved $200 in eastern district funds to the Graham High School academic foundation.
*Heard from Travis Bandy of 231 Gillespie Road about the need for a solution to problems with the railroad underpass at the entrance to Rogich Road.
