The town of Wytheville and the Wythe County Rescue Squad are making plans to establish an emergency medical services division for the town, combining WCRS services with the Wytheville Fire Department for joint fire and EMS operations.
Fire Chief Mark Brade, who will lead the combined department, and town officials have been in discussions with the WCRS board of directors to determine the best way to proceed with turning EMS services over to the town.
The plans will not affect the rescue squads in Rural Retreat and Lead Mines. Service areas will remain the same.
“Everyone is on the same page,” said Charles Miller, WCRS board chairman. “I feel if this does go through, it’s not going to change the services that are provided at all. I think it is a good concept, and my board also agrees that with most of the nation going with a combined fire and EMS, we don’t want to fall by the wayside. We want to keep the topnotch service we have provided.”
The town is advertising for a full-time EMS Division Chief. Brade said he plans to hire about 18 people and is aiming for a start-up date around February.
“We are encouraging people with certification who work there (WCRS) to apply,” Brade said. “They have to apply and go through a background check. Ideally, we will get some candidates from WCRS.”
Regarding the budget, Brade said that for the next fiscal year, $1.3 million is budgeted for the fire department. The additional EMS personnel and necessities will be about $1 million, but he plans to make up most of that money by increasing EMS revenue collection.
Brade said the WCRS has not broken even in at least two years. He plans to hire an officer dedicated to revenue recovery and coding reports to maximize collections. Right now, the squad collects about 40 percent of what it bills, he said, adding that the national average is 70 percent.
Report writing is an issue, Brade said, adding that in the future, reports will be coded correctly and in a timely manner.
The billing aspect will not change, what will change will be the amount EMS collects, Brade said.
“We are not writing it off,” he added.
The WCRS runs about 2,600 calls a year, charging about $400 per call – which adds up to more than $1 million, the fire chief said.
“We will try to be self-sustaining,” he said.
Regarding the rescue squad building, Brade said the WCRS owns the building, which sits on town land. Plans call for the building to be turned over to the town. Wythe County owns the vehicles, which the town hopes to lease.
The town is considering building a new Fire/EMS facility. There will be $120,000 set aside in the next fiscal year’s budget for a feasibility study, Town Manager Wayne Sutherland said.
Brade said a combined department is good for several reasons, including improved call times. All of his employees will be crossed-trained so firefighters can respond to EMS calls until a rescue unit arrives, and EMS personnel can help out at fires.
The new department will end more than seven decades of service for the WCRS. Over the years, volunteer numbers have dwindled locally and nationwide, forcing squads to hire personnel and often straining finances.
Over the past several years, the WCRS has faced financial and other issues.
In March 2014, the squad announced that it planned to close its doors because of financial issues. The squad turned down help from Wythe County before eventually working out an agreement with the county to keep the squad running.
Also around that time, two sisters who once helped lead the WCRS pleaded guilty to grand larceny, admitting to stealing $3,000 from the squad’s bank account over a roughly two-year period.
In July 2017, former WCRS Captain Dustin Hazlewood pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges. According to the prosecutor and police, Hazlewood stole drugs when he worked at the squad.
Wythe County’s three rescue squads – Wythe County, Rural Retreat and Lead Mines – are independent 501c3 organizations managed by their own board of directors. The Wythe County Board of Supervisors budget some funds to assist with operational costs at each agency, including fuel expenses and supplies. The county owns and insures the ambulances at WCRS and Lead Mines Rescue Squad. The town of Rural Retreat owns and insures ambulances for the Rural Retreat squad.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
