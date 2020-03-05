Megan Dillon can recall being eight years old and fishing with her dad at the Little River, an activity her family had been doing together for generations. “It was full of trash, and my heart broke,” Dillon said. During her childhood, Dillon lived half the time on the ocean, and half the time in the mountains of Patrick County, Virginia, and now resides in Floyd. Growing up, she said, she saw “how incredibly dangerous and bad for the environment trash is.”
Dillon studied sustainable development in college, but characterized herself as more of a “boots-on-the-ground person,” and in August 2016, this mentality spurred her to found the Environmental Scavengers, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to, “cleaning up trash, applying our knowledge of issues facing the environment, educating citizens on environmental issues, and creating programs for environmental sustainability,” according to the group’s website.
At the beginning, Environmental Scavengers was just Dillon, who would tackle a single stretch of road alone and try to rid it of garbage. Then, a neighbor recommended another area near the Blue Ridge Parkway that could use cleaning up. As more people heard about Dillon’s efforts, volunteers began to join the cause. Brooke Slusher, who has lived in Floyd her entire life, was one of the first to show up, and still volunteers today.
In its first six months, Environmental Scavengers covered a four-mile stretch of road, Dillon said. To date, the group has cleared about 31 miles of highway on both sides of the road, and collected tens of thousands of pounds of trash. This year has been a maintenance year for the group—starting in November 2019, volunteers walked all the spots they had already cleared of trash, to ensure the areas stayed clean.
After collecting trash, Environmental Scavengers goes a step further: they personally go through each large orange bag and search for any recyclables, then sort those recyclables appropriately before taking them to the county Recycling Center.
In the past, the group has partnered with On the Water in Floyd and Renew the New to do river cleanup, including one event where they pulled more than 100 tires out of the Little River. The Environmental Scavengers have officially adopted a section of highway via the Virginia Department of Transportation, which supplied the group with road signs, orange safety vests and trash bags.
Dillon is passionate about protecting wildlife, cleaning up the environment and recycling appropriately, but said she’s the last person to shame anyone for failing to dispose of trash properly.
Dillon said there are several factors, particularly in rural areas, that may prevent people from recycling or disposing of trash in a way that protects the environment. These include 1) a lack of access to trash disposal facilities and resources; 2) some degree of ignorance about how waste and recyclable processing happens in the county and 3) natural interventions like floods that wash trash away from disposal sites or wild animals that get into sealed trash bags.
To that end, Environmental Scavengers has made educational programming part of its mission, to combat some of these barriers. On Earth Day, the group gave a presentation on the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts to local students. They also administer a certification program for local businesses that meet sustainability standards, including 1) using BPA-free receipt paper; 2) establishing a recycling program; 3) having a food waste program and 4) providing biodegradable packaging.
From November to March each year, the group meets weekly on Sunday afternoons for more trash cleanup. After that time period, Dillon explained, it becomes both more difficult and riskier to collect trash in nature. “By Earth Day, everything’s out and you’re dealing with the risk,” Dillon said. In early spring, ticks, snakes, poison ivy and more can be found in the woods of Floyd County, and the unusually warm weather this year has accelerated the appearance of those threats.
Dillon said these regularly scheduled sessions typically see between two and 15 people volunteering. On Feb. 23, these people included original volunteer Slusher and several others.
Todd Grebin said he was inspired to volunteer with Environmental Scavengers because it reminded him of Americorps, a federal program that sponsors volunteers for public service-oriented jobs, in which Grebin himself served in Minnesota. Dillon’s efforts also mirrored the efforts of the Mississippi River Revival group, a community organization that focuses on river cleanup. Grebin was responsible for recycling and trash cleanup during Floyd’s annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Chantilly Farm.
Both Slusher and volunteer Elizabeth Simpson spoke of a desire to keep their home clean. “I care about the environment, and it feels good to clean up the roads,” Slusher said.
“I try to come and support. I’m from Floyd, I’ve lived here my whole life, and I think it’s important to keep it clean and pretty,” Simpson added.
Three generations of Jayn Avery’s family have volunteered with Environmental Scavengers. The volunteers expressed the joy of being out in nature “as it should be,” clean and free of garbage. But Avery also emphasized that in some cases, the presence of trash gives observers “permission” to dump their garbage as well. So a cleaner environment creates a positive feedback loop of cleanliness.
“When people see trash, there’s something psychologically that gives you permission to throw yours down too,” Avery hypothesized.
Dillon recently stepped down as executive director of Environmental Scavengers to become president, a role she said will allow her to focus on “capacity building.”
“What the group has is me, and I have this grand vision,” Dillon said. However, she said the organization wants for money, resources, and staff to do the necessary clerical work of a nonprofit. Environmental Scavengers has multiple methods of fundraising, and you can learn more on their website at www.environmentalscavengers.org.
