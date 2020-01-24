By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. - A Bluefield woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the town of Pocahontas.
Terri Lynn Phipps pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a public official in circuit court Jan. 22. She was accused of taking $107,000 from the town during her time as its treasurer.
Town officials noticed problems in 2016-17 and she was released from employment and indicted in 2018.
Phipps pleaded guilty to one count and two others were dismissed. She was given a five year suspended sentence and placed on indefinite probation.
Class four felonies in Virginia carry a sentence range up to 10 years and a fine up to $100,000. Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson said the town was pleased to have the matter settled.
He said the town has taken steps to correct the problems that led to Phipps being able to embezzle from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.