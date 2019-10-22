Eight days after a Johnson City man pleaded guilty to a sexual battery charge in Smyth County General District Court and was released from jail, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody again on abduction charges.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said 42-year-old Charles Eugene Dykes was arrested Saturday night after two Chilhowie women reported to police that Dykes and a woman had abducted them and three small children.
Shuler said Dykes had abducted the women with the intent of forcing them to perform sexual acts and to sell drugs. The women reported seeing three handguns, methamphetamine and marijuana in the house where they were taken.
“It sounded a lot like human trafficking to me,” Shuler said.
Neither the women nor the children, ages three, two and 10 months, were harmed during the incident, but Shuler said the women reported that when Dykes released them, he threatened them with physical violence if they told police what happened.
The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team executed search and arrest warrants late Saturday night and took Dykes and Casey Renee Hinkley into custody on abduction charges.
Dykes was just released from the regional jail in Abingdon on Oct. 11 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. He was originally charged in August with forcible sodomy, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
According to a search warrant filed in Smyth County Circuit Court, Dykes’ August arrest came after an 18-year-old Chilhowie woman reported to police that Dykes forced her to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint. The woman told police that she had initially refused, but Dykes pointed the gun at her and told her, “No one says no to Charlie.”
Days later, a second woman reported that Dykes had made her take nude photos of herself with his cell phone the night before the first assault was reported. That incident is still under investigation.
Shuler said in August that Dykes had been staying with friends at a residence on St. Clairs Creek Road in Chilhowie a few days before the assault took place.
The abduction and use of a firearm charges were dropped in the first case and Dykes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. He was sentenced to time served and given a year of supervised probation.
Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans said the prosecution of the August case fell flat because the victim declined to testify. Without physical evidence, the case relied on her testimony, he said. He also noted that some witnesses had also claimed that Dykes was never alone with the victim.
Dykes was returned the regional jail following the Oct. 19 abduction. He is charged with four counts of abduction. Hinkley is charged with one count of abduction.
“I trust we will have a more solid case this time,” Evans said.
Dykes and Hinkley have not yet been scheduled for their first court appearances.
