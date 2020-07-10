The shooting on Whippoorwill Road late Tuesday was the fourth officer-involved shooting for the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office in less than two years.
“I’ve been here almost 20 years, and this has been the most violent time for officers,” said Maj. Anthony Cline. “When I first started, nothing like this happened.”
During this week’s incident, Ricky Delk is charged with ambushing law enforcement officers as they responded to a 911 call from Delk’s wife about 10 p.m. She reported that Delk fired a gun during an argument at their home on Whippoorwill Road.
Four Wythe County deputies and four Virginia State Police officers, believing the suspect was inside the home, gathered at the top of the long driveway leading to Delk’s log home. But Delk had exited his house and fired at the officers.
Wythe County Chief Deputy Charles Foster, Sgt. Chris Coleman and Cpl. Jennifer Brewster were injured in the attack. Coleman and Brewster were treated at Wythe County Community Hospital and released. Coleman, who was shot in the back, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was released Wednesday.
Delk was released from the hospital Thursday evening and taken to New River Valley Regional Jail. He is facing eight charges of attempted capital murder, eight charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one charge of discharging a firearm in a dwelling.
Regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place this past November, William Cody Grimes will be in General District Court later this month for a preliminary hearing to face three felony charges, one of which carries a potential punishment of life in prison.
Grimes was charged with attempted capital murder of Wythe County Deputy Tanner Mabe, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny of a vehicle.
Police said an unidentified officer – presumably Mabe – was hit in the holster by a bullet after responding to a stolen vehicle report in Rural Retreat. Authorities said the stolen vehicle hit a tree and the deputy found Grimes nearby talking with residents.
Police said Grimes got the deputy’s handgun during a struggle and fired at him several times. The deputy retrieved his patrol rifle from his vehicle and returned fire, hitting Grimes several times, police said.
Six months earlier, in May 2019, an early morning chase ended in Wytheville with an officer-involved shooting. William R. Clark, 31, of Pulaski died in the incident.
According to police reports, Clark had been driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. Seeing Clark on Interstate 81, a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to pull him over. Clark refused to stop and sped away. During the ensuing pursuit, the trooper, who was not injured, said Clark fired several shots at the trooper’s vehicle.
The chase continued south on I-81 into Wytheville, where Clark abandoned the truck on Barrett Mill Road and escaped on foot. Sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers searched the area and called in K-9 teams and helicopters to hunt for Clark.
Eventually, he was spotted driving a Ford F-350. He continued into Wytheville, drove over an embankment and was driving toward West Railroad Avenue. During the pursuit, the stolen F-350 rammed a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser and hit a trooper’s car head-on on West Railroad Avenue.
A deputy and a trooper fired shots at Clark. The shooting was ruled justified, according to the Wythe County Commonwealth Attorney Mike Jones.
In November 2018, Wythe County Deputy Jacob Goins was shot in the leg after he and a Virginia State Police trooper traded shots with an armed robbery suspect at the Greyhound bus station in Fort Chiswell. The commonwealth’s attorney determined that the Nov. 14 shooting death of Olajuwon Murphy was justified.
Reports from that shooting painted a dramatic early morning scene with Murphy firing at officers with two guns and the heroics on the part of Goins and Trooper Cory Martin, who pulled Goins to safety. An injured Goins then covered for Martin as the trooper reloaded his weapon. Lying on the ground, Goins fired at Murphy. Two of Goins’ shots struck Murphy in the chest; he died at the scene.
The shooting happened after a Comfort Inn clerk reported that the hotel had been robbed by a man with a gun.
