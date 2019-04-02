The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of extortion scams that have been making their way into locals’ inboxes.
One of the email scams claim that the recipient’s information came up in a Central Intelligence Agency investigation which is set to arrest more than 2,000 people suspected of pedophilia in 27 countries.
The email, from a sender who claims to be a CIA employee called “Lili Sams,” goes on to say, “I read the documentation and I know you are a wealthy person who may be concerned about reputation.
I am one of several people who have access to those documents and I have enough security clearance to amend and remove your details from this case.”
In return for the proposed cover up, the sender asks the recipient to transfer $10,000 to a Bitcoin account.
“Upon confirming your transfer I will take care of all the files linked to you and you can rest assured no one will bother you,” the email says.
The email is accompanied by a CIA logo.
In a separate email scam, the sender claims to be a hacker who has infiltrated the recipient’s device and has recorded pornography that the recipient supposedly viewed. The sender also advises that they have hacked their webcam and have recorded the recipient as they watched the adult video. They further claim to have created a dual video of the two videos.
“So, I think, 1000 USD will be a realistic price for our small secret,” the email reads.
That scammer also asks for payment to be made in Bitcoin, giving the recipient 48 hours to do so before they release the video to all victim's contacts.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said the scam emails have hit some local businesses, but, so far, none have fallen victim.
“They are alarming as to the subject matter and demands,” he said in an email. “So far, no one has fallen for these scams, but are very concerned.”
Shuler said he wanted the public to be aware of the scams.
The internet has dubbed these types of scams “sextortion” scams. Crypto Daily, a website dedicated to cryptocurrency news, advises scam victims to simply ignore such emails.
