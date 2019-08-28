LABOR DAY: Monday, Sept. 2. Washington County Administration Offices will be closed.
ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3 p.m, Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION MANAGEMENT TEAM/FACADE COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
