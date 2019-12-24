The Wythe County Board of Supervisors postponed its vote on increasing water rates after a public hearing on the matter during its last meeting. The board will discuss water rates again during its Dec. 27 meeting.
Wythe County is considering a 10% water rate hike to help balance the water department budget, which operated at a loss of more than $200,000 last year. The proposed increase for both residential and commercial customers will take the base rate from $18.90 to $20.79 for the first 1,000 gallons and from $9.45 to $10.40 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The last water rate increase was in July 2015. Supervisors held a public hearing in August 2018 about raising water rates by 10%, but did not raise the rates.
During the Dec. 10 board meeting, County Administrator Stephen Bear explained that the county’s water department has a large amount of debt and that supervisors want to extend water lines, but the water department needs to get out of debt before that happens.
According to Wythe County Public Information Officer Blake Stowers, the water department has a debt of approximately $18 million. The total debt payments are about $1.1 million a year.
During the public hearing Wilma Hester suggested that the county charge more for commercial customers than residential customers.
“It should be different, and it should be more,” Hester said.
Board Chairman Tim Reeves said he agreed that commercial rates should be different.
Christina Cole told board members that her family and neighbors in the Stone Meadow Lane area off of Barrett Mill Road would love t have county water. She said their water is considered bacterially hard and that her family uses a water softener system for the water to be appropriate for bath water.
Cole said her family uses 24 bags of salt per month at $6 per bags (total $144).
“They are 40-pound bags of salt and that equals 960 pounds of salt going into our salt take each month,” she said. Plus, they purchased a water delivery service for drinking water that costs about $40 a month.
Cole said that the untreated water is yellow.
“I have two children and I d not want to bathe in it, let along thinking my children are having to bathe in that,” Cole said.
She asked the board to sell water to Smyth County to help with the water department deficit.
“I’m sure there are plenty of customers in Wythe County is we can just get water to them,” Cole said.
Rural Retreat resident Jack Weaver has long complained about his inability to get county water. He would like to see the county work with Smyth County and Rural Retreat to get water out his way on Highway 11.
“I was as young as this young lady that just spoke when I started asking you guys for water, and I’ll be 83 tomorrow,” he said. “It’s been a long time trying to get water up Lee Highway. I do understand we’re in a dilemma and I don’t know how you get out of the dilemma, to be honest with you. But you are in a big dilemma. One, if we wait till you are profitable, I’ll be 204 years old before we ever get there because it’s going to be years before you’re ever going to be profitable enough to be able to take it out that way because we only got … 15 people.”
Weaver said Rural Retreat will run water to him, but he can’t get the water because the county will not release the territory to Rural Retreat so he can get water.
“I’m appealing to you to let’s get this water thing worked out because it’s a very doable thing, but it can’t because the county and town and all of them are arguing over territory.
Bear said that the county is considering selling water to Smyth County and that the two counties have received funding to study the issue. An engineering firm is conducting a study about linking the two counties, and Smyth County is overseeing that process, Bear said.
