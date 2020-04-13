Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS FELL ACROSS MUCH OF UPPER NEW RIVER WATERSHED OVER THE PAST 18 HOURS WHICH HAS CAUSED FLOODING ON TRIBUTARIES TO THE NEW RIVER AND ALONG THE MAINSTEM. CONTINUED RISES ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR TODAY INTO TOMORROW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA * FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * AT 10AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 11.4 FEET * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP ALONG PORTIONS OF CLARKS FERRY ROAD, ROUTE 653. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 10.5 FEET ON FEB 7 2020. &&