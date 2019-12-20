Santa Claus tends to get all the attention this time of year, but everyone knows that behind every high-flying man, there’s a great woman keeping her husband fat and jolly, the elves merry and bright and the reindeer ready to soar.
Mrs. Claus.
And in Wythe and Bland counties, Mrs. Claus is Joyce Ryan, a Bland County native whose holiday sideline started more than two decades ago because of what else - grandchildren.
Back then, she and her husband, Jim, dressed up like Mr. and Mrs. Claus to visit with their grandchildren in Wythe County, David and Danielle Williams; and Leah, Seth and Emma Ryan. In Bland County, they would don their festive costumes to visit friends and family, waving to passers-by.
“People on the interstate would just wave and wave to us,” she said.
Then, about 10 years ago, Bland County library patrons Harry and Lois Shupe asked Ryan to be Mrs. Claus at the Bland County Public Library and to ride side-by-side with longtime local Santa Claus Buddy Taylor in the Christmas parade.
“I sew a lot, so I made my dress and said, yes, I’ll be glad to,” Ryan said.
Her long dress is made of red crushed velour with white trim. Accessories include black boots, a black belt and black and white cameo necklace. She tops off her outfit with a white faux-fur hat and prescription, wire-rimmed glasses.
“I’m white-headed,” she said. “I’ve had people tell me even in July, ‘You should be Mrs. Santa Claus,” and ‘I say, I am!’”
Ryan has been sitting next to Taylor every holiday season since the Shupes extended the invitation. Last week, the Christmas couple visited with children at the library in Wytheville. On Saturday, they rode in the Bland Christmas parade and visited with the Bland County Public Library.
“This was the first time we have had a Mrs. Claus in a long time,” said Sarah Dye, youth services coordinator for the Wythe Grayson Regional Library. “A lot of children who were scared of Santa would go to her. They were a great team! They were both so sweet! I loved it and so did the parents.”
One year in the Bland parade, for a reason she can’t remember, Ryan and Taylor had to ride on different floats. The children didn’t like seeing them apart, Ryan said.
“People wanted to know where Santa Claus was, I said he made me mad, and I wouldn’t let him ride on the float with me. People were not too happy not to see us together,” she said.
As Mrs. Claus, Ryan has listened to the Christmas wishes of hundreds of children.
“They kids are just so excited,” she said. “They stand and just look at you, and you can tell their hearts are beating so hard. If America had the hearts of those kids when they see me and Santa Claus, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with America.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.