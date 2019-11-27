ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St. The public is invited to a family-themed concert will feature Mary Munsey and her students and is sponsored by the Booklovers Club of Washington County. Email saintthomas@bvu.net or call 276-628-3606 for more information.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Savannah Shaver. 276-469-1069.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Empire Strikes Brass, 276-477-1953.
FREE THANKSGIVING MEAL: St. Luke United Methodist Church,105 North St., Bristol, Va. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dessert, and beverages will be served as the church’s gift to the community. Sponsored by St. Luke Men’s Club.
