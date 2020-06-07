Groups conduct peaceable protest in Richlands

Richlands, Va. – It was a good afternoon for a walk and two groups made a peaceable trek across town June 7.
A group of about 75 gathered in the parking lot of the Brickyard Shopping Center for a Black Lives Matter march. The group, a mixture of locals and a few from out of town carried signs and chanted as they walked from the center’s parking lot to the town’s police department.
Most wore masks to comply with the Coronavirus rules and they brought bottled water for anyone who was thirsty. When they reached the police department leaders mounted a stage in the back parking lot and gave anyone who wished to an opportunity to speak.
Speakers told of being bullied to the point they couldn’t ride the school bus or of being treated differently because of their color or lifestyle. A small group in a nearby parking lot yelled all lives matter and “we don’t need this here’ as the program moved forward.
They left after a brief discussion with Police Chief J.W. Gilbert and the marchers countered with a chant of “All lives will matter when Black Lives Matter.’ A female speaker told the group she longed for the day when all people would join her on the stage and believe that all lives matter.
They thanked the town leaders for the opportunity to march and reminded everyone to pick up their trash prior to leaving. Thirty minutes prior to the start of the march a small group from Raven Assembly of God Church walked the same route singing and carrying signs of peace and love.
When they arrived at the police station they walked to the door and said a prayer asking God to bring peace to the community and to keep the community safe. They thanked members of the state and local police for their service as they walked past where they were gathered.
Reverend Jeremy Smith, Youth Pastor at the church said a member of the church felt called to pray for the community and they decided to walk the route and they decided to hold their own march. A large number of citizens sat in their vehicles in nearby parking lots and observed the march.
