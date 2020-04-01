ABINGDON, Va. — Like you, I’m waiting.
That is, we all sadly said bye-bye last year when the Harbor House sailed out of sight along U.S. Highway 11 in Abingdon, Virginia.
And now?
Well, current plans call for opening a new location of Puerto Nuevo at what was once the mighty Harbor House, less than a mile from I-81’s Exit 19 in Abingdon.
But wait!
There ain’t nothing opening right now with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest order, telling us all to stay home due to concerns over the coronavirus.
To let you know: Puerto Nuevo is a restaurant hybrid, serving seafood on half the menu and Mexican dishes on the other. It’s also part of a chain of restaurants with the same name — with locations in Toccoa, Georgia; Wytheville, Virginia; and Boone, North Carolina.
Just outside of Washington County, you’ll find another location of Puerto Nuevo on Linden Drive at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
As for the upcoming location, well, I noticed several workers there when I pulled into the parking lot on Saturday afternoon.
But its opening is “on hold,” said co-owner Felipe Reyes, who lives in Abingdon and tends to a garden to grow peppers and tomatoes to use at the Bristol restaurant.
Like the old Harbor House, Reyes plans to serve seafood whenever the Abingdon location opens.
Whenever.
“Most of our customers come from Abingdon,” Reyes said at the Bristol location. “And Abingdon does not have any full set-up restaurant with a nice bar. So we think that will be a good place to be.”
The Abingdon location is slated to offer as many seats as the Bristol site: 175, according to Reyes.
“It’s bigger,” Reyes said, referencing the Harbor House.
“But we’re going to save one of those rooms only for special occasions, by reservation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.