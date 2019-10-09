ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council moved ahead with two projects near Interstate 81’s Exit 17 at its meeting last Tuesday.
On a motion by Councilman Al Bradley, council approved a general obligation refunding bond in a principal amount not to exceed $7.5 million to fund the sports complex at The Meadows, which is under construction.
This move, according to Town Manager Jimmy Morani, allows the town to gain a lower interest rate — not to exceed 2.89% — on a 25-year bond that is part of a previously approved $10 million line of credit, used to fund the sports complex and related projects at The Meadows.
The sports complex will include baseball and soccer fields, a splash pad, a playground, a walking trail and a connector to the nearby Virginia Creeper Trail.
In a separate move, also on a motion by Bradley, council approved subdividing the old Magic Mart property, where a new Hampton Inn is slated to be built, at Washington Crossing.
In other business, Morani reported that work was set to commence on the one-way configurations of Church Street and College Street on Oct. 7.
This “fall paving project” by W-L Construction will take place at night, Morani said.
More parking spaces are set to be added on College Street, near Abingdon Town Hall.
The one-way configuration, in part, stems from the Barter Theatre staff requesting an easier flow of traffic to accommodate bus traffic loading and unloading near the theater.
Morani expects the construction on the one-way streets to be finished within a week and open on or about Oct. 14.
