BRISTOL VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT: Bristol, Va. Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., back lot of City Hall, 300 Lee St.: Halloween Trunk or Treat. Walk-in only. Inside police parking area. Event starts at 6 p.m., ends when candy is gone. More information on BVPD’s Facebook page.
HAUNTED MANSION: Glade Spring, Va. Fridays, Saturdays through Nov. 2, 7-11 p.m., Nickerson Snead House, 33361 Lee Highway, near I-81 Exit 29. Also open on Halloween. Tours span about 30 minutes Tours are suggested for ages 10 and up. $15. 276-451-8596; thenickersonsneadhouse@gmail.com.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, Va. Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., 32173 Government Road: Squaring the Circle; Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Hannah Rae Band. Call 276-469-1069.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon Va. Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m., 350 Park St: Virginia Ground. Call 276-477-1953.
ARTS DEPOT: Abingdon, Va., 314 Depot Square. Now-Nov. 4: Juried Spotlight Gallery presents Vera Dickerson presents “Passionate About Paint” in a mix of water media and collage. Now-Nov. 16: Members Gallery featuring Ruth Crowe, June Dunn, Carol Norman and JoAnne Wilkerson. Now-Nov. 2: Founders Gallery 15th annual Highlands Camer Club Photography exhibits.
WILLIAM KING MUSEUM OF ART: Abingdon, Va., William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive. Exhibits: Now through Dec. 1: There Will Come a Time: Artist Michelle O’Patick-Ollis displays a collection of portrait drawings depicting the changes and challenges that occur during the aging process. The Museum is free and open to the public. www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site. 5:45-8 p.m.; Game Day every Friday 1-4 p.m. 276-628-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.