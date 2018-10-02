Graham finished third as a team and Tazewell and Richlands qualified golfers for state competition at the Region 2D tournament in Marion Oct. 1.
Union shot a 318 to take the team title and Va. High finished second at 357 and both those teams qualified for state. Graham was third at 361 and Gate City fourth at 363.
Individually Union’s Evan Blanton shot 73 to take medalist honors and Trey Sparks of Tazewell was second with a 76. Bryce Sparks shot an 81 to also qualify for state for the Bulldogs. Richlands had Caleigh Street qualify for state with an 80. The 2A state tournament is planned for Oct. 9at Lonesome Pine County Club in Big Stone Gap.
