Tazewell’s boys’ captured first place and the girls’ were second in the Grundy Invitational track meet April 3.
The Bulldogs rang up 163 points to 129 for Grundy, and 109 for Richlands. Mountain Mission at 101, Twin Valley with 23, Hurley 22 and Council with 10 completed the field.
Grundy with 222 points took the girls’ title with Tazewell second at 137, Mountain Mission 62, Hurley 61, Council 8, Twin Valley 7 and Richlands 3 completed the field.
Matt Blankenship, Lucas Honaker, Will Greer and Isaiah Rife teamed to win the 4 x 800 relay in 10:10. Shawn Toney of Richlands won the 110 hurdles with a time of 17:16 and Ethan Mills of Tazewell was second at 20:50.
Sage Webb of Richlands ran the 100 meters in 12:30 to place fourth with Chancellor Harris of Tazewell fifth at 12:56. Margaret Anne Ridlehuber of Tazewell ran the 1600 in 6:15 to place second.
Connor Vencill with a time 5:24.54 and Kenny Coburn at 5:37.5 gave Richlands second and third in the boys’ 1600. Sean Toney, Sage Webb, Logan Steele and Logan Altizer of Richlands teamed to win the 4x100 relay in 48:18.
Cameron Sanders of Tazewell ran a 55:47 to place second in the 400 with teammate Lucas Honaker fourth at 58:30. Logan Steele of Richlands was fifth at 59:40.
Logan Altizer of Richlands won the 300 hurdles in 40:44 with Ethan Mills of Tazewell second at 48:39. Matt Blankenship ran the course in 2:24.61 and won the 800 meter run with Kenny Coburn of Richlands second at2:32.27 and Will Greer of Tazewell third at 2:33.01.
Cameron Sanders of Tazewell won the 200 meter run at 23:34 with Sage Webb of Richlands third at 24:30 and Chancellor Harris of Tazewell fourth at 24:40. Jacob Dowell of Tazewell won the 3200 in 12 minutes 55 seconds and teammate Kaleb Hurd was third at 13:41.
Josiah Jordan joined Honaker, Mills and Sanders to win the 4X400 relay in four minutes 14.49 seconds. Waylin Foster of Richlands heaved the discus 131 feet and five inches to win that event and Gavin Lee of Tazewell took second with a throw of 130 feet 10 inches. Anthony Ball of Richlands was third at 117.
Toney of Richlands threw the shot 39 feet fie inches to place third and Lee of Tazewell was fourth at 36:11.50 and Foster fifth throwing it 35 feet nine and a half inches. Harris of Tazewell placed third in the long jump leaping 18 feet.
Webb of Richlands and Mills of Tazewell tied for fifth at 17:06.50. Honaker of Tazewell won the triple jump at 37 feet and Harris was third at 36:05.50 and Greer fourth at 31:09.
On the girls’ side Kenzie Lambert of Tazewell won the shot with a throw of 32 feet six and a half inches and a throw of 111 feet and 11 inches gave her first place in the discus as well. Shianne Waters, Cameron Kwun, Darcy Taylor and Ariana Robinson teamed to win the 4x400 in 5:18.49. Margaret Anne Ridlehuber of Tazewell ran 13:53.67 to win the girls’ 3200 and placed second in the 1600 at 6:15. Payton Harvey with a time of 28:96 won the 200 meter run for Tazewell with teammate Raelle Velena-White second at 30:06.
Waters won the 800 in three minutes with Taylor sixth at 3:18.33 and Eden Brown of Richlands eighth at 3:45.45. Kwun of Tazewell won the 400 at 1:06.68 with Taylor eighth at 1:127.27. Raelle Velena-White was third in the 100 meters at 14:42.
