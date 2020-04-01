T.C. Calhoun’s travels would’ve taken him all over the place in the coming months.
He might’ve been in Richmond, Virginia, one week and Knoxville, Tennessee, the next.
The docket could include a frigid early-season high school game in front of a few dozen folks or a sun-soaked college contest witnessed by a couple thousand.
He’d check on some standouts during a collegiate summer league in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley or a high school showcase event in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs.
He might be assigned to take notes on an Appalachian League game between the Johnson City Cardinals and Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium or head to a big-league game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., or Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Have radar gun, will travel.
The 36-year-old graduate of George Wythe High School and Virginia Intermont College is in his fifth year as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, and in his current job as an area scout, he keeps close tabs on prospects in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia.
“Scouting becomes your life, more so than any other job,” Calhoun said. “In the spring, we don’t have off days; we are always going from one game to the next and one city to the next. … Once it is in your blood, it is hard to stay put and be at home when historically, at this time, I am bouncing around my area and seeing colleges and high schools.”
The guy who is usually at games seven days a week from February to October currently has no games to observe.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a halt to baseball at all levels, and Calhoun is spending these days at his home in Abingdon, Virginia, with his wife, Kenna, and two children — 3-year-old Brooks and 1-year-old Brie.
High school seasons are on hiatus for the foreseeable future, and college seasons have been canceled.
Major League Baseball’s opening day might not occur until the middle of the summer, if then.
The last time MLB had its schedule halted for an extended period of time was a six-day break after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Calhoun was on his way back from Boone, North Carolina, after watching Appalachian State take a 9-8 win over Siena on March 11 when he received the urgent news from his boss.
“I got a call saying we would be taking the rest of the week off until told otherwise,” Calhoun said. “I already had hotels booked and my schedule made out for the coming weeks, and of course all of them were canceled, and I just sit and wait for what is next.”
Calhoun is a baseball lifer.
He was an All-Hogoheegee District infielder at George Wythe and was on a team that qualified for the 2001 VHSL Group A state tournament.
After assistant-coaching stints at Emory & Henry College, Asbury University and Transylvania University, Calhoun was hired by the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 2016. He spent that first summer as a coach with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals.
So a spring without the sport is surreal, but Calhoun is enjoying the quality time with the tykes.
“I don’t get to see them a lot during the year, so it has been nice being at home and watching my son and daughter grow up for a change,” Calhoun said. “I have also been doing a lot of reading, research and watching videos online about prospects in my area, old games and other stuff. I try to stay as busy as possible because we never know when they will tell us to get back on the road, and we need to be ready.”
The highways and byways provide comfort for scouts, baseball nomads whose mileage might compare to long-distance truckers' as they drift from place to place in search of draft picks.
How antsy is Calhoun as he awaits the continuation of his passion?
“Very antsy,” Calhoun said. “My life was a bit crazy with travel and everything, very fast-paced, so this has been a huge lifestyle change in a good way and bad way. It is tough because we all were working towards the draft and going all day, every day, and now we don’t know what to do, and there is a lot of just sitting around. I just hope everyone stays safe and we can get back to our normal lives at some point soon.
“I miss baseball and being at the ballpark with friends and all the fans and interacting with them. … I think everyone is ready to get back on the road.”
