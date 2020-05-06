John Battle senior Jules Lemmon, who played five sports for the Trojans, will play soccer at Marymount University in the fall.
Lemmon lettered in five sports — cross country, volleyball, basketball, soccer and track & field — between her time at John Battle and a school in North Charleston, South Carolina.
An honor roll student at John Battle, Lemmon was the only girls on the boys varsity soccer team, helping them to a state championship. She spent her sophomore year as an exchange student in Sweden.
