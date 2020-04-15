Mark Palmer was inundated with text messages and phone calls last Friday after news broke that he was leaving his post as Patrick Henry High School’s head football coach to take over the gridiron program at Anderson County in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
Among those reaching out was Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson, who wished his cohort the best of luck in his new endeavor and reflected on the battles their teams engaged in for Hogoheegee District supremacy over the past few years.
Robinson later predicted his friendly rival will thrive in the Bluegrass State.
“I feel that, if given time, he will have success there,” Robinson said. “Coach Palmer is a program builder, and once he has time to get buy-in by the players and the community at Anderson County, you’ll see the same results he had throughout his career at Ervinton, St. Paul and Patrick Henry.”
Palmer departed PH after nine seasons and a 62-43 record, impressive when you consider how far the Rebels progressed during his tenure.
Patrick Henry was 0-10 the year before he arrived and won just once during his first season on the job in 2011. Twenty-five of his first 31 games with the Rebels resulted in losses.
“When I was hired, it was a tough situation,” Palmer said. “The confidence level of the young men was extremely low, and the interest in football had diminished. One of the many things I am proud of is, as we turned the program [around] at one point in years two through seven, we had 17 come-from-behind wins. The football program now has gone from hoping to win to expecting to win.”
The program’s first playoff win since 1997 occurred in 2014 when PH posted a 28-20 win over Clintwood at Ralph Cummins Stadium. It turned out to be the final football game in the history of the Greenwave’s tradition-rich program.
Two years later, there was a home playoff win over the Radford Bobcats.
A regional runner-up finish in 2018 was followed up a year later with a Hogoheegee District championship, a VHSL Region 1D title, a state semifinal appearance and a 13-1 mark.
“I have a great sense of accomplishment with what we have been able to do at Patrick Henry,” Palmer said. “It involved many people to help me establish my culture. The administration and the assistant coaches through the years believed in our brotherhood culture and helped me implement it. The credit goes to the players that believed and worked very hard during this. There have been so many great players, and they deserve the credit.”
Through the good times and bad times, Palmer never wavered, and his enthusiasm never waned.
“That just goes to show that kind of coach and man he is,” said Dakota Rector, the starting quarterback for the Rebels in 2019. “Especially through the hard years when he first got here, he didn’t leave. He just saw the silver lining, no matter what the situation.”
Palmer coached Ervinton (1990-97) and St. Paul (2003-2010) to playoff appearances during his stint as the boss at those now-defunct schools, which were among the smallest football programs in the state during his tenure.
“I remember when he got the job, I was talking with [former Chilhowie coach/athletic director] Kermit Nelson about the hire,” Robinson said. “He said that [Palmer] would do well at Patrick Henry because anyone that can win at Ervinton and St. Paul knows how to coach football. … His teams were always well-coached and well-prepared.”
Palmer has spent the first 32 years of his coaching career with VHSL programs and plans to take part in the Virginia Retirement System teacher retirement plan as he moves to a new state.
He will also teach physical education at Anderson County.
“It was a decision that took much thought and prayer,” Palmer said. “Anderson County has had a traditionally strong football program. That was exciting, and they have a very good school system that would benefit our daughter [Marki]. My wife [Bobbi] is from eastern Kentucky, and her parents still live there. … Anderson County has tremendous community support, and they love their football in the same we do in Southwest Virginia.”
A KHSAA 4A program, Anderson County is coming off a 4-7 season, and Palmer will once again have his work cut out for him. However, he’s not straying away from his blueprint.
“It will be a new challenge, but I believe that a commitment to the team and being a disciplined, fundamentally sound football team is a recipe for success at any level,” Palmer said. “My philosophy of winning the line of scrimmage, playing great defense and making plays on special teams is what successful teams do at every level.”
Palmer’s old gig will surely draw a good group of applicants as the Rebels will return a strong nucleus in 2020 and should be a serious contender for the Region 1D title.
“It is hard leaving PH, but the cupboard is not bare,” Palmer said. “I think that the team will continue the success, and without a doubt, I can see the team having the same success as last season. A strong senior class and talented underclassmen have the table set for years to come.”
Complicating the coaching change for Palmer has been the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“COVID-19 is playing a role in many ways,” Palmer said. “It has affected me informing properly the Patrick Henry team and also being able to meet with the players of Anderson County. As far as moving, with the restrictions involving COVID-19, we are not traveling to look at homes, and with our home for sale presently, it is a unique situation.
“We are doing our best and praying for the virus to get under control.”
Palmer has had plenty of time to reflect on his past as he looks to the future.
“There are so many great memories, and I think I have made many great friends not only in the communities I was blessed to coach in but also with the many coaches I have coached against,” Palmer said. “I wish there was a way to thank each person, but there are so many that have shown kindness and taught me so much, I would not want to leave anyone out. My former players will always be a part of our family, and we love them. We are very excited to join the Anderson County community and start our last chapter there.”
Palmer made his mark at Patrick Henry.
“Coach Palmer has formed a legacy, and his name will forever remain in me and all of my teammates’ lives,” said Chase Brown, a rising senior for the Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.