Wednesday, Feb. 19

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» Emory & Henry at Guilford, 7 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

» Emory & Henry vs. Knox at Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Feb. 22

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

» Shenandoah at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

» Mount Saint Joseph’s at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon

SOFTBALL

» Salem, North Carolina, at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

EQUESTRIAN

» IHSA, Emory & Henry at Bristol, Virginia

Sunday, Feb. 23

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

» Christopher Newport at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 12:30 p.m.

EQUESTRIAN

» IHSA Zone 4, Region 5 Finals, Emory & Henry hosts at Bristol, Virginia

Monday, Feb. 24

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

» Emory & Henry, ODAC Tournament, First Round

Tuesday, Feb. 25

COLLEGES

MEN'S BASKETBALL

» Emory & Henry, ODAC Tournament, First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 26

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Johnson (doubleheader), 2 p.m.

TBD

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

» Abingdon and John Battle, Mountain 7 District Tournament, schedule TBD

» Holston and Patrick Henry, Hogoheegee District Tournament, schedule TBD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

» Holston and Patrick Henry, Hogoheegee District Tournament, schedule TBD

Athletes from Abingdon and John Battle will participate in state wrestling meets this weekend.

