Wednesday, Feb. 19
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» Emory & Henry at Guilford, 7 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
» Emory & Henry vs. Knox at Orlando, Florida
Saturday, Feb. 22
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
» Shenandoah at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
» Mount Saint Joseph’s at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon
SOFTBALL
» Salem, North Carolina, at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
EQUESTRIAN
» IHSA, Emory & Henry at Bristol, Virginia
Sunday, Feb. 23
COLLEGES
SOFTBALL
» Christopher Newport at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), 12:30 p.m.
EQUESTRIAN
» IHSA Zone 4, Region 5 Finals, Emory & Henry hosts at Bristol, Virginia
Monday, Feb. 24
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
» Emory & Henry, ODAC Tournament, First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 25
COLLEGES
MEN'S BASKETBALL
» Emory & Henry, ODAC Tournament, First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 26
COLLEGES
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Johnson (doubleheader), 2 p.m.
TBD
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
» Abingdon and John Battle, Mountain 7 District Tournament, schedule TBD
» Holston and Patrick Henry, Hogoheegee District Tournament, schedule TBD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
» Holston and Patrick Henry, Hogoheegee District Tournament, schedule TBD
Athletes from Abingdon and John Battle will participate in state wrestling meets this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.