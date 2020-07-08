As Jerry Myers made his way across Hampton Coliseum to chat with a friend at halftime of the 2003 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game, he couldn’t help but notice spectators leafing through their programs.
They were trying to find out more information on his daughter, Carrie Myers, a sharpshooter from Lee High in Southwest Virginia who was impressively displaying her skills some eight hours from her hometown.
“Each player had a profile page in the program,” the proud dad said. “Almost everyone had their programs out reading about Carrie. She put on a show that night.”
Carrie Myers drained six 3-pointers and scored 26 points in leading the West to a 100-75 win over the East and in the process earned most valuable player honors. Oh yeah, all that transpired on her 18th birthday.
“Obviously, what comes to mind first when I think back on the All-Star game was how amazing and unexpected it felt to win MVP,” Myers said. “I think most of the players went into that game pretty relaxed. Our high school careers were over and many, if not all, of us had scholarships and were looking forward to the next chapter. But of course we all still wanted to represent our schools well and show that we deserved to be there.”
Myers certainly proved her mettle as she had 18 points by halftime.
Jamie Cluesman, her high school teammate, was on the West squad as well and finished with three points, three rebounds and one assist. Of course she wasn’t surprised with the marksmanship of Myers.
“Carrie was an incredible teammate and made a huge impact in every game she played in. That game was no different,” Cluesman said. “If you gave her an inch of space, she was going to make you pay. She was one of the purest shooters I have ever been blessed to play with.
“Her mid-range jumper was just as deadly. A lot of defenders couldn’t quite figure out the best defensive closeout to limit her scoring opportunities and she did not hesitate to take advantage of that. … Carrie made my job as a point guard a lot easier.”
LaShay Collier (J.J. Kelly) and Chelsea Lee (Pound) also played for the West, while Robin Dotson (J.J. Kelly) and Geri Wallace (J.I. Burton) coached in the game.
“The performance by Carrie Myers was unbelievable,” Dotson said. “I think she hit five or six 3-pointers in the first half alone. It was also special for [VHSCA] Executive Director Mike Smith, who grew up in the same Lee County community of Stickleyville that Carrie grew up in.”
Jerry Myers – Carrie’s dad – had played at Powell Valley High School and competed in the 1974 VHSCA boys basketball contest in Salem, an 88-83 win for the West.
“What I remember most about that game was what didn’t happen,” Jerry Myers said. “We won the game, but Moses Malone [of Petersburg] didn’t play for the East team. If he had played we probably would have lost, but I was disappointed that I didn’t get to play against him.”
Twenty-nine years after that game, his daughter had her own All-Star moment.
“The fact that my dad had played in it so many years before made it even more special,” Carrie Myers said. “I actually still have his jersey from the All-Star game in 1974 and wear it with pride to this day.”
Carrie Myers went on to have a successful career at Valparaiso University in Indiana and became one of the program’s most prolific 3-point shooters. The nine 3-pointers she made on Feb. 28, 2005 against Missouri-Kansas City remains a single-game school record and her 215 shots sank from beyond the arc over her four seasons ranks the third-most all-time for the Crusaders.
She played professionally overseas for more than a decade and is now coaching in Belgium, where she lives with husband, Martijn, and two kids.
The game for Carrie Ann Myers (now Carrie Ann Hendrix) has always been basketball – then and now – and no player on July 8, 2003 at the Hampton Coliseum played it better.
The 26 points are still the most scored by a local girls basketball player in the VHSCA showcase.
“I’m really thankful for the years I played for Lee High School and the many great memories wearing red and gold,” Myers said. “The All-Star game was definitely the cherry on top.”
